'Royal Family Member' under scrutiny by Trump assassinator prior to attack

“Royal Family member” was in his last search by the assassinator of the former US president Donald Trump just days before the horrific attack.
According to FBI investigators, the gunmen who attempted to kill former President Trump searched online for a member of the Royal Family as he was planning his attack.
At a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks opened fire on the former president but the US Secret Service shot and killed him.
Congress was informed by investigators that Crooks had used online search to look for different well-known individuals as he searched for a target for assassination, including an unidentified member of the British Royal Family.
The gunmen also searched Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI, and Merrick Garland, the US Attorney General.
The FBI agents have been looking into Crooks's potential reason behind the attack since the attempted assassination on Saturday.
As part of their investigation, they retrieved the data from two of his mobile phones.
Among the content found on the devices were pictures of Trump and Joe Biden, as well as the dates of rallies held by the former president and the Democratic National Convention, scheduled to occur in Chicago next month.