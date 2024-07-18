Trending

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra makes headlines with divorce announcement

Shaikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana got married last year

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra made a surprising revelation as she announced her decision to divorce.

The daughter of Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share that she was ending her marriage, saying "I hereby declare our divorce."

She wrote in a statement, “Dear Husband,” adding, “As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”


Soon after she made the announcement, the netizens went crazy over the news, and many have noticed that the pair erased all of their mutually posted photographs from their Instagram accounts and unfollowed each other.

One user wrote, “Wishing you peace, strength and happiness ahead!!,” while another noted, “Setting up the example to stand for right more power to you.”

Prior to this announcement, the princess shared a cryptic post on Instagram, cuddling with her baby, writing, "Just the two of us."

Shaikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Manna Al Maktoum tied the knot in May last year, and they welcomed their daughter 12 months later.

