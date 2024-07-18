Meghan Markle faces popularity gap with Princess Kate in US

Royal

  • July 18, 2024
Meghan Markle continued to face challenges in popularity compared to Princess Kate, especially in the United States where public sentiment appeared to favor the latter.

According to GB News, a recent Redfield and Wilton poll revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not as well-liked as previous Royal Family members.

The study conducted last month suggested Meghan's approval rating increased from 31% to 36%.

She has, however, once again lost popularity with Americans, according to fresh data the polling organisation gathered from 1,500 Americans.

As per a May study, only 25% of Brits said they were fans of the Duchess, indicating that the majority of people thought negatvely of her.

Thirty-one percent of respondents said they liked the Duke of Sussex, although her husband, Prince Harry, was well down the list.

The survey was conducted on the day of King Charles' coronation, and while the approval ratings of the majority of the Royal Family have increased, Meghan's standing—or lack thereof—remains unaltered.

To note, four years ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their position as working royals and moved to California.

They expand their family by welcoming their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

