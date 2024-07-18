Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao return to haunt with ‘Stree 2’ trailer

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are back to haunt with their spine-chilling Stree 2!
Stree 2, which is the sequel to 2018’s horror comedy, Stree, has released its trailer on Thursday, July 18, promising a thrilling and suspense-filled storyline.
The movie is set to begin right where it left off in the first part.
The trailer opens with Rudra (played by Pankaj Tripathi) disclosing that after Stree’s departure, a Sarkata (headless monster) will return, the one who turned that woman into Stree. The team will then undertake a mission to combat the evil spirit, aided by Stree herself.
While the trailer guarantees many twists and turns, its humorous dialogue is one of its unique selling points.
Containing plenty of scary yet humorous scenes, the preview soon took the fans into a frenzy.
“The Stree2 trailer has me hooked! Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are brilliant together,” one of the netizens wrote.
Another penned, “Rajkummar, Aparshakti, Abhishek, and Pankaj are back as Bicky, Bittu, Jena, and Rudra!!! I am ready for another wild ride!!! Can't wait for Stree 2.”
Stree 2 features an ensemble cast that includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.
The film also includes cameos by Varun Dhawan, Tamannah Bhatia, and Akshay Kumar.
Stree 2 will run in cinemas on August 15, 2024.