Bigg Boss 19 grand finale: Who took the trophy? Top 5 contestants revealed

Bigg Boss 19 season has entertained viewers with constant twists, alliances, and amazing performance

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
The Bigg Boss 19 season, hosted by Salman Khan, has finally ended today after weeks of high-voltage drama, fiery exchanges, intense tasks, and many emotional moments that touched everyone.

On December 7, 2025, the shining trophy, along with the INR. 50 lakh cash prize were awarded to Gaurav Khanna. Fans across the country watched the highly-anticipated grand finale on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

The season has entertained viewers with constant twists, alliances, and amazing performance.

After a fierce journey, the top five finalists were Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Gaurav Khanna.

Throughout the season, voting trends and viewers made waves across social media with endless debates, and support for their favourite contestant.

Among the finalists, Amaal Mallik journey ended at fifth place, followed by Tanya Mittal’s eviction at fourth.

The competition between the remaining three finalists was intensified, with every contestant delivering their best efforts throughout the season.

The runner-ups were Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna.

Salman Khan, the show’s charismatic host, has once again added excitement with his Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, and confronting contestants.

The 59-year-old concluded the show in his signature style, maintaining the intensity of the eagerly-awaited finale, dramatic, and packed with plenty of entertainment, calling it one of the most successful seasons ever in the history of Bigg Boss.

