Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on wedding rumours with Palash Muchhal

The Indian cricketer and her music producer partner began dating in 2019

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Smriti Mandhana has finally reacted to her wedding rumors with Palash Muchhal.  

The 29-year-old Indian cricketer took to her official Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 7, to release the statement on her ongoing wedding speculations concerning her relationship with a music composer.

"Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person, and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Mandhana noted.

She continued, "I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace."

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all, and for me, that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward," the vice-captain of the Indian women’s national team.

It is important to note that this update comes after Smriti and Palash postponed their wedding due to unforeseen circumstances last month. 

For the unaware, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal began dating in 2019. 

