Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick denies bonding with stepdad Travis Baker

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian flew to Sydney with kids Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, but is dealing with a heartbreak because over son Mason Disick refused to come along.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, she reached Australia, bringing her newborn Rocky Thirteen Baker along as well, although still being bitten by a “tinge of sadness.”

According to Daily Mail, the trip was planned so the model could accompany husband Travis Baker on a concert tour schedules for his band Blink-182.

She informed viewers, “I am in Australia, we made it! We’ve been having the best time. Travis Baker is touring to different cities in Australia for about a week.”

“But because I was on bedrest before, and then having a newborn at home, I haven’t really had any outings with my other kids, so really I wanted to stay in Sydney,” Kourtney Kardashian confessed.

Her oldest child, Mason Disick, however spoiled her wish by refusing to board the plane with them.

And the reason behind this was seemingly none other than him choosing his ‘actual’ father, Scott Disick, over Travis Baker.

Fans of the show noted this through Kourtney Kardashian’s statement when she said, “Mason is home with his dad, which makes me really sad, but I’m making the most of every second.”

The diva even tried convincing him by listing down all the “cool things” that Australia offers for fun to no avail.

