Demi Lovato creates upcoming feel good chartbuster with OGX

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Demi Lovato, who uses they/them as pronouns, is cranking out a song to make fans groove in their best feeling this summer.

While other stars go for collaborating with fellow musicians or actors, the singer struck alliance with beauty brand OGX for delivering this potential hit!

Speaking to People Magazine in a new interview, they excitedly spoke about wanting to create a track that helps boost confidence by going as far as to making an individual dance.

The name decided for this tune is OG Who? OGX, which sounds quite unusual, but fits with the business’ popular packaging used to box its signature hair care formulas.

Demi Lovato said, “This partnership is something that feels authentic to me because there’s a nostalgic element. Everyone knows the iconic bottle.”

“The project was just really fun for me. I loved working on the song and I loved getting to make this new anthem for the brand. I just wanted to keep it light and fun for the audience,” they added.

Then, the vocalist went on to give an exclusive demo, revealing some lyrics from this upcoming chartbuster of hers.

Switch it up, now you’re looking lavish. Volume up, yeah you’re looking lavish. OGX, that’s why you’re the baddest. Lookin’ like a work of art, feelin’ like a movie star,” Demi Lovato sang.

