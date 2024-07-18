Royal

King Charles envied Princess Diana’s popularity, supports Queen Camilla

King Charles only has eye cards for Queen Camilla?

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024


King Charles was reportedly full of “jealousy” from the heightened popularity that Princess Diana enjoyed, but he “prides” in now-wife Queen Camilla’s success.

Your Majesty initially married Princess Diana, who became the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, and subsequently grew famous because of her troubled life.

During her death from a car crash, there was an uproar in media houses that maniacally ran around to cover the news, according to Marca.

And, even now, the late royal’s name pops up now and then with experts analyzing everything from her body language to interview answers.

At that time, King Charles was not as popular within the United Kingdom, especially after his marriage difficulties with then-wife came out in the open with crude allegations pointing at him.

Today, however, he has become a very well-known face after ascending the throne.

As Queen Camilla is now also celebrated by fans, news channels, and royal family members all round, Your Majesty doesn’t allegedly feel the same kind of sting that he felt for Princess Diana.

Speaking of this, royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, “I think that whereas King Charles was rather jealous of Princess Diana’s success, he could not be more proud of Queen Camilla.”

“Who has come to this role late in life and without the safety net of an adoring public. These difficult few months will have made his love even deeper,” she added.

Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message

Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message
King Charles plans to ‘get on with life’ after major snub from Prince Harry

King Charles plans to ‘get on with life’ after major snub from Prince Harry
Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick denies bonding with stepdad Travis Baker

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick denies bonding with stepdad Travis Baker
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting

Royal News

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
King Charles plans to ‘get on with life’ after major snub from Prince Harry
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Meghan Markle faces popularity gap with Princess Kate in US
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
'Royal Family Member' under scrutiny by Trump assassinator prior to attack
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Meghan Markle details complicated relationship with father in cryptic post
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate pal Tyler Perry’s achievement
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
King Charles ‘not interested’ in damaging Meghan Markle’s brand
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Queen Camilla praised as ‘cool cucumber’ during intense showdowns
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Queen Camilla brims with diamonds on 77th birthday
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Princess Kate finds solace at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
King Charles holds MP Samantha Dixon hostage during speech
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's big decision upsets King Charles