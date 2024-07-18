King Charles envied Princess Diana’s popularity, supports Queen Camilla

King Charles was reportedly full of “jealousy” from the heightened popularity that Princess Diana enjoyed, but he “prides” in now-wife Queen Camilla’s success.
Your Majesty initially married Princess Diana, who became the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, and subsequently grew famous because of her troubled life.
During her death from a car crash, there was an uproar in media houses that maniacally ran around to cover the news, according to Marca.
And, even now, the late royal’s name pops up now and then with experts analyzing everything from her body language to interview answers.
At that time, King Charles was not as popular within the United Kingdom, especially after his marriage difficulties with then-wife came out in the open with crude allegations pointing at him.
Today, however, he has become a very well-known face after ascending the throne.
As Queen Camilla is now also celebrated by fans, news channels, and royal family members all round, Your Majesty doesn’t allegedly feel the same kind of sting that he felt for Princess Diana.
Speaking of this, royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, “I think that whereas King Charles was rather jealous of Princess Diana’s success, he could not be more proud of Queen Camilla.”
“Who has come to this role late in life and without the safety net of an adoring public. These difficult few months will have made his love even deeper,” she added.