King Charles’ invaluable present to Prince George on birthday

King Charles thought of witty gift for ‘heir’ Prince George

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024


King Charles upgraded to a grandfather for the very first time with Prince George’s arrival as the son of Prince William in 2013.

According to Hello Magazine, just a while after, Your Majesty had given his grandchild the most priceless present!

In a 2021 interview given to BBC, King Charles informed viewers about transforming an arboretum situated in the gardens of Birkhall found in his beloved Balmoral estate.

After tweaking the Scotland property a bit, he had named it after Prince George as a big gorgeous gift!

Your Majesty said, “This was a rather empty field that the farm didn’t need anymore. The great thing was that I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson was born, the eldest.”

“So I thought I’d call it Prince George’s wood,” he gushed brightly, rethinking back to the idea.

Going on to joke about the occasion, King Charles called the project an “old man’s obsession.”

He went on, “It is really for autumn colour and a bit of spring. But autumn is the magic up here. So finding all the interesting trees and shrubs that turn an interesting colour is half the battle.”

Royal News

Princess Rajwa blows fans with another pregnancy appearance
Pippa Middleton’s Berkshire mansion larger than 75 football fields
King Charles envied Princess Diana’s popularity, supports Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message
King Charles plans to ‘get on with life’ after major snub from Prince Harry
Meghan Markle faces popularity gap with Princess Kate in US
'Royal Family Member' under scrutiny by Trump assassinator prior to attack
Meghan Markle details complicated relationship with father in cryptic post
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate pal Tyler Perry’s achievement
King Charles ‘not interested’ in damaging Meghan Markle’s brand
Queen Camilla praised as ‘cool cucumber’ during intense showdowns
Queen Camilla brims with diamonds on 77th birthday