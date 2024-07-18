Entertainment

Kim Kardashian's son faces 'rare skin disorder'

Kim Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024


Kim Kardashian is sharing details about her son's rare skin disorder!

During her guest appearance on the She MD podcast on Tuesday, July 16, the SKIMS founder, while delving into her psoriasis battle, revealed that her son is suffering from mild vitiligo, a disease that happens when pigment-producing cells stop functioning, resulting in loss of skin color in patches.

The Kardashians star clarified that her little one's condition is not "under control." However, she didn't disclose which of the two sons was suffering from the disease.

Describing it as a "hereditary" condition that runs in her family, Kim said that the disease came from her mom.

"It came from my mom, went to me, and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly."

She went on to say that she knew nothing about the condition, "but having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from and that it's hereditary and just learning more and being able to share that [has been a blessing]."

It was also revealed that Kim's kids also suffer from "a little bit of eczema.

Additionally, while talking about her health, she asserted that she'd do anything in order to get better.

"I've tried special herbs, the holistic way, a celery juice diet for six weeks, every topical cream, and every soap from natural to unnatural," the Dash Dolls star revealed.


Entertainment News

Ben Affleck battles 'depression' amid split rumors
Hardik Pandya verifies divorcing wife Nataša Stanković
Khloe Kardashian to seek ‘therapy’ for mental well-being?
Matthew Perry searched for 'friends' on adult site during his last days
Indian influencer Aanvi Kamdar dies filming Instagram reel at water fall
Janhvi Kapoor hospitalised with ‘severe’ infection: Details
Shraddha Kapoor ready to marry beau Rahul Mody?
Joe Jonas announces solo album 'Music for People Who Believe in Love'
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome their first child
Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls
Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast