Kim Kardashian's son faces 'rare skin disorder'

Kim Kardashian is sharing details about her son's rare skin disorder!
During her guest appearance on the She MD podcast on Tuesday, July 16, the SKIMS founder, while delving into her psoriasis battle, revealed that her son is suffering from mild vitiligo, a disease that happens when pigment-producing cells stop functioning, resulting in loss of skin color in patches.
The Kardashians star clarified that her little one's condition is not "under control." However, she didn't disclose which of the two sons was suffering from the disease.
Describing it as a "hereditary" condition that runs in her family, Kim said that the disease came from her mom.
"It came from my mom, went to me, and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly."
She went on to say that she knew nothing about the condition, "but having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from and that it's hereditary and just learning more and being able to share that [has been a blessing]."
It was also revealed that Kim's kids also suffer from "a little bit of eczema.
Additionally, while talking about her health, she asserted that she'd do anything in order to get better.
"I've tried special herbs, the holistic way, a celery juice diet for six weeks, every topical cream, and every soap from natural to unnatural," the Dash Dolls star revealed.