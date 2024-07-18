Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis

US President Joe Biden, aged 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 17.
Currently isolating at his beach home in Delaware, Biden announced his diagnosis on social media, noting mild symptoms.
The president's campaign team swiftly leveraged the news to critique his principal political rival, Donald Trump, and tech billionaire Elon Musk.
"I'm sick," Biden tweeted, adding a lighthearted jab aimed at Musk and other wealthy influencers, accusing them of attempting to sway the election.
The president's health condition has sparked concerns within the Democratic Party, with prominent figures like Representative Adam Schiff and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging Biden to "pass the torch."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries have reportedly expressed worries that Biden's candidacy could jeopardize the party's electoral prospects.
Despite these concerns, Biden remains resolute in his bid for reelection, citing steadfast support from Democratic voters.
While, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reassured the public that Biden, fully vaccinated and boosted, continues to discharge his presidential duties while in isolation.
Meanwhile, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, confirmed that the president's symptoms remain mild.
To note, Musk has pledged about $45 million a month to a new fund supporting Trump's presidential campaign.