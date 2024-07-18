World

Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis

US President Joe Biden, aged 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 17.

Currently isolating at his beach home in Delaware, Biden announced his diagnosis on social media, noting mild symptoms.

The president's campaign team swiftly leveraged the news to critique his principal political rival, Donald Trump, and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

"I'm sick," Biden tweeted, adding a lighthearted jab aimed at Musk and other wealthy influencers, accusing them of attempting to sway the election.

The president's health condition has sparked concerns within the Democratic Party, with prominent figures like Representative Adam Schiff and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging Biden to "pass the torch."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries have reportedly expressed worries that Biden's candidacy could jeopardize the party's electoral prospects.

Despite these concerns, Biden remains resolute in his bid for reelection, citing steadfast support from Democratic voters.

While, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reassured the public that Biden, fully vaccinated and boosted, continues to discharge his presidential duties while in isolation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, confirmed that the president's symptoms remain mild.

To note, Musk has pledged about $45 million a month to a new fund supporting Trump's presidential campaign. 

Microsoft releases Designer app globally for creative image generation

Microsoft releases Designer app globally for creative image generation
Gemini AI assistant gets ‘major’ update for lock screen functionality

Gemini AI assistant gets ‘major’ update for lock screen functionality
Sabrina Carpenter SLAMMED over Short N' Sweet tour's European schedule

Sabrina Carpenter SLAMMED over Short N' Sweet tour's European schedule
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis

World News

Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
King Charles and Volodymyr Zelensky exchange warm greetings at EPC summit
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Keir Starmer calls for EU unity in support of Ukraine amid global challenges
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
JD Vance officially accepts Republican vice president nomination
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump addresses Republican National Convention
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Biden goes into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Thai police uncover reason behind deaths of 6 guests at luxury hotel
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Iran responds to US claims of plotting Trump's assassination
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Senator Bob Menendez found guilty of corruption charges
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal resigns amid political uncertainty
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza result in 57 Palestinian deaths
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in Henan, China
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Elon Musk to support pro-Trump groups with generous donations: Report