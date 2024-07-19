Kate Beckinsale praises Britney Spears for support amid criticism: 'Queen of all queen'

Kate Beckinsale has expressed her gratitude to Britney Spears, whom she dubbed the "Queen of All Queens," for publicly defending her against criticism.
The Underworld star took to her Instagram account to share her response and applauded Spears for her message by resharing her post.
"Women supporting women is my favourite thing," she wrote.
Kate added, "Thank you @Britneyspears, warrior queen of all queens for your incredibly sweet post all the love right back."
In an uploaded video on her Instagram Stories, the Click actress expressed that, when she first began in the business, women supporting women was not always "prevalent" and tagged Spears along with other well-known figures like Demi Moore and Selma Blair.
Kate added, “What I will say is that it is almost always the women who have walked through fires that we can't fathom how hard that must be who are the ones who are first to reach out and see if another person is doing okay.”
To note, Spears expressed her support for Kate in a long Instagram statement following the 50-year-old actress's funny Instagram video response to critics who claim she isn't doing "enough age-appropriate things."