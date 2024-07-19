Prince Harry thanks key friend for Invictus Games support

Prince Harry expressed profound gratitude to a close friend who played a pivotal role in establishing the Invictus Games.
As per PEOPLE, the Duke of Sussex paid tribute to the CEO of the Invictus Games, Dominic Reid as he announced his resignation,
In a tribute to his friend, Harry said that he had helped bring the Invictus Games from its inaugural edition in London in 2014 to a global platform.
"Ten years on from the inception of the Invictus Games, we proudly stand as a community of 23 nations spanning every continent, fulfilling our mission of saving and changing lives," Harry said in a statement.
He continued, "I am immensely grateful to my friend Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognized movement."
The duke also praised for Reid’s “decade of relentless service to the Invictus Games Foundation.”
He noted, “What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people. We pray we don't need the Games for another ten years, but thanks to you, the team and our future CEO, we will be ready.”
Dominic Reid shared in his resignation that he will stand down as it "is the time for someone new to take this vital movement forward into its second vigorous decade."
To note, in February 2025, Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, will host the second Invictus Games.