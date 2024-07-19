Royal

Princess Anne visits hospital amid recovery from horse 'incident' injury

Princess Anne made a hospital visit amid recovery

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
Princess Anne visits hospital amid recovery from horse incident injury
Princess Anne visits hospital amid recovery from horse 'incident' injury

Princess Anne made a public appearance at a local hospital, showcasing her resilience as she continues to recover from a recent injury sustained in a horse-related incident.

As per PEOPLE, on July 19, the Royal Princess went to a  her Gloucestershire, England, home to officially open a new emergency department at Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

The visit was scheduled, and it was followed by another trip to the agricultural showground at Malvern, Worcestershire, about an hour's drive from Anne's Gatcombe Park estate.

Just one day prior, on July 18, the update came that Anne had decided to heed medical advice and take a more cautious approach to her return to full-time employment, cancelling many scheduled trips to Scotland and Norfolk, England the following week.

The visit on Friday was important because of June 23, incident where Anne needed emergency medical attention.

In the incident at Gatcombe Park, she suffered a concussion along with minor injuries, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on June 24.

The statement said, "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC
Anna Faris reflects on working with Matthew Perry in Friends

Anna Faris reflects on working with Matthew Perry in Friends
Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims

Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine

Royal News

Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
King Charles hosts 46 Euorpean leaders at Blenheim Palace reception
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
King Charles' desperation over Harry after Queen's death laid bare
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Prince William, Kate to break MAJOR royal tradition to protect heir George
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Prince Harry thanks key friend for Invictus Games support
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Princess Rajwa blows fans with another pregnancy appearance
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Pippa Middleton’s Berkshire mansion larger than 75 football fields
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
King Charles’ invaluable present to Prince George on birthday
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
King Charles envied Princess Diana’s popularity, supports Queen Camilla
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
King Charles plans to ‘get on with life’ after major snub from Prince Harry
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Meghan Markle faces popularity gap with Princess Kate in US
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
'Royal Family Member' under scrutiny by Trump assassinator prior to attack