Princess Anne visits hospital amid recovery from horse 'incident' injury

Princess Anne made a public appearance at a local hospital, showcasing her resilience as she continues to recover from a recent injury sustained in a horse-related incident.
As per PEOPLE, on July 19, the Royal Princess went to a her Gloucestershire, England, home to officially open a new emergency department at Worcestershire Royal Hospital.
The visit was scheduled, and it was followed by another trip to the agricultural showground at Malvern, Worcestershire, about an hour's drive from Anne's Gatcombe Park estate.
Just one day prior, on July 18, the update came that Anne had decided to heed medical advice and take a more cautious approach to her return to full-time employment, cancelling many scheduled trips to Scotland and Norfolk, England the following week.
The visit on Friday was important because of June 23, incident where Anne needed emergency medical attention.
In the incident at Gatcombe Park, she suffered a concussion along with minor injuries, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on June 24.
The statement said, "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”