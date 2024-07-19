Brittany Mahomes embraces shorter hairstyle ahead of baby No.3

The Kansas City chief's current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, who is expecting her third child with Patrick Mahomes, unveiled shorter locks on social media.
Turning to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Mahomes dropped a picture of her short blonde hair.
"With every kid the hair gets shorter. Oops," the mom of two penned a caption alongside a laughing face emoji.
The 28-year-old smiled into the camera as she showed off her newly cut hair which she styled into a side part that allowed them to fall just past her shoulders.
She paired her new look with a maroon-coloured top and white bottoms.
The cut is seemingly a huge change for the retired soccer player, who prefers long styles with a lot of waves and curls.
On July 12, the soon-to-be parents announced in a joint Instagram reel that their daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes II, 18 months, will have a sibling.
"Round three, here we come," the caption read as Bruno Mars' single Count on Me played in the backdrop.