King Charles hosts 46 Euorpean leaders at Blenheim Palace reception

King Charles hosted a grand reception at Blenheim Palace yesterday, welcoming 46 European leaders to the historic venue.
The British monarch met the leaders—which included Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and others— also holding talks with Macron and Mitsotakis.
Taking to social media account, the Royal Family shared a snippet from the gathering and captioned the video, “The King welcomed 46 European leaders at a reception at the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace yesterday.”
It added, “Members of His Majesty's Government were also in attendance.”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met the King at the steps of the palace's Great Court as he pulled up in an electric Audi.
During the meeting, the King also met privately with Sir Keir in the First State Room for their weekly private audience.
This came at the end of a very busy week for King Charles, who also travelled to the Channel Islands for two days on his first overnight work visit since receiving his cancer diagnosis.