Kim Kardashian comments on Ivanka Trump's Taylor Swift cake for daughter's birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
Kim Kardashian expressed her emotions as her best friend Ivanka Trump surprised her daughter Arabella with a Taylor Swift-inspired cake for her 13th birthday.

The daughter of former US President Donald Trump, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share the pictures of the customised cake referring to Arabella as her "favourite Swiftie."

The cake included the lyrics "Boys only want love if it's torture," from Taylor Swift's smash song Blank Space, inscribed in white frosting.


Despite the longstanding feud between the SKIMS founder and the Lover crooner, Kardashian shared her reaction by commenting on the post.

“Happy Birthday Arabella,” wrote Kardashian, 43, followed by a white and pink heart emoji.

Swift had strained relations with Kardashian and recently dropped a diss song about the SKKN founder, continuing the years-long conflict between them.

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have been at odds since 2016.

That year, Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West notoriously had a falling out with Swift over lyrics in the rapper's song Famous, where he called the singer a "b***h*."

Meanwhile, Kardashian and Ivanka first bonded "nearly a decade ago at the Met Gala over motherhood and being new moms," and have been friends for more than ten years.

