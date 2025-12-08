Dharmendra daughter Esha Deol marks late actor’s 90th birthday with touching tribute

Trending

  • By Riba Shaikh
Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol has broken her silence on actor's death in touching birthday tribute.

The No Entry actress turned to her Instagram account to pen a touching tribute for Dharmendra's 90th birthday - who passed away at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025.

Sharing a set of beaning photos of the father-daughter duo Esha wrote, "o my darling Papa, Our pact, the strongest bond."

She continued, "'us'" through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together papa . Be it heaven or earth . We are one."

"For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime," the Hijack actress added.

Reflecting on her Dharmendra's influence in her life, she went on, "The magical precious memories….. life lessons , the teachings, the guidance , the warmth, the unconditional love , the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other."

Expressing her feelings on the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor's first birthday after death, Esha added, "I so painfully miss you papa … your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket , holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations , laughter & shayaris . Your motto "always be humble , be happy, healthy & strong "

