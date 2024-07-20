Entertainment

Kyle Richards celebrates two years of sobriety with a selfie

  by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024
Kyle Richards marked a significant milestone in her life by being alcohol-free. 

As per PEOPLE, Richards rang in two years of being sober on her Instagram handle with a flex selfie. 


Accompanying the post the 55-year-old reality star penned words that reflected on her sobriety journey,  "I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible."

She further elaborated, "I'm proud of the fact that I've had the willpower to stay on this path, I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions."

In the same post Richards also revealed that her priorities have shifted over the last two years. 

" My mental and physical health became a lot more important to me than feeling like I had to be on at a party or social setting." 

Kyle Richards post came days after her estranged husband  Mauricio Umansky cheated on her by kissing another woman in Mykonos, Greece.

