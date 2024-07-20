Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany reveal gender of their third kid

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have excitedly announced the gender of their third baby, revealing that 'Baby Mahomes #3' is a girl.
In a joyous joint Instagram post on Friday, July 19, the 27-year-old quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and co-owner of Kansas City Current disclosed that their third child together is a girl.
Playing a hilarious game of Tic-Tac-Toe, the couple's 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye helped to reveal the moment by showing three pink Xs in a row. Sterling waved a "big sister" banner with pride, and the image was completed with pink smoke and matching confetti.
Soon after the NFL player disclosed the gender, the fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on the family.
One fan wrote, “That’s super cute!!!! Yay,” while another remarked, “Girl gang.”
On July 12, the prospective parents revealed their announcement in an Instagram post that the couple will welcome their third baby.
Britney and Patrick also share Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes II, 18 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 3,
"Round three, here we come," the caption read as Bruno Mars' single Count on Me played in the backdrop.