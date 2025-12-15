Trending
  By Hafsa Noor
Ali Fazal concludes ‘Lahore 1947’ filming after ‘Mirzapur’

  • By Hafsa Noor
Ali Fazal has opened up about working on Amir Khan’s film, Lahore 1947, after wrapping up Mirzapur: The Movie.

The upcoming movie, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, features an impressive cast, including Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

As per News18, he shared, “The film is unlike anything I've done before, it's deeply rooted in our history, yet carries emotions that are timeless and universal. Working under Rajkumar Santoshi sir's direction has been a masterclass in itself. Each day on set felt like a lesson - not just in cinema, but in humility and dedication to the craft.”

Ali added, "This film demanded a lot from me...emotionally, mentally, and even physically. I'm grateful for every moment of it. Lahore 1947 is more than a film; it's a story that connects us to our roots and reminds us of the resilience of the human spirit."

The Indian actor also revealed that the movie took a lot out of him; emotionally, mentally, and physically. Despite the challenges, he's thankful for the experience.

To note, the release date of Ali's upcoming film Lahore 1947 is yet to be announced.

He will be also seen in Mirzapur: The Movie next year.

