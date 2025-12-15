‘Dhurandhar’ topples Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s hits with huge success

Dhurandhar is enjoying massive success on the worldwide box office.
On Monday, December 15, the Hindustan Times reported that Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller movie is swiftly climbing to the top of the box office with its immense popularity and success.
Released on December 5, 2025, the film has shattered records set by hit movies of A-list stars Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Allu Arjun in recent years, grossing INR 500 crore in just 10 days.
The movie has toppled the lifetime collections of Khan’s 2023 adventure comedy Dunki (INR 470 crore), Roshan’s 2019 action thriller War (INR 449 crore), and Arjun’s Telugu action drama film Pushpa: The Rise (INR 365 crore).
As per the outlet, Dhurandhar is quickly inching closer to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year if its success continues on the same pace.
It is now the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2025, behind Kantara Chapter One (INR 852 crore), Chhaava (INR 808 crore), and Saiyaara (INR 579 crore).
Dhurandhar plot:
According to IMDb, Dhurandhar is “set against the backdrop of escalating terrorism in South Asia following the IC-814 hijacking and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.”
It “follows a covert intelligence operation designed to dismantle the criminal networks that support terror activities across borders. Conventional intelligence methods prove insufficient, leading Indian agencies to recruit a young criminal as a deniable asset-someone who can operate outside legal and diplomatic frameworks.”
Dhurandhar cast:
Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.