  • By Sidra Khan
Priyanka Chopra cozies up to Nick Jonas after exciting India trip

The ‘Heads of State’ actress drops an intimate carousel of photos and videos after returning to the US

Priyanka Chopra is back home to the love of her life!

On Sunday, December 14, the Indian diva took to her official Instagram account to share a large carousel of swoon-worthy photos and videos after her trip to India.

The gallery showed the actress cozying up to her husband, Nick Jonas, and cuddling him, offering intimate peeks into their delightful time.

“Just a few random moments.. it’s been good to be home,” she captioned.

The carousel opened with a lovely snap featuring the lovebirds enjoying a relaxed moment in quiet as the Barfi starlet rested her head on the Jonas Brothers star’s shoulder, while he sweetly savored her company.

In the following slide was a clip from the same scene, showing the parents of one cozying up.

Next in the gallery was an image capturing Chopra and Jonas sitting close in a plane, while the fourth displayed an intimate peek into their love life as the American singer gently planted a kiss on his beloved wife’s face as she took a selfie.

As the carousel progressed, it showed dazzling glimpses into the couple’s romantic date night, long drive, and their darling daughter Malti Marie’s adorable moments playing game and having fun.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018, and are parents to a baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

This comes after the actress’s recent visit to India, during which she made an appearance on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show.

