Hania Amir hypes ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ with buzz-worthy post

Hania Amir knows what her fans love to see!
On Sunday, December 14, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum starlet took to Instagram to fuel hype for her ongoing TV drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, sharing a large carousel of photos and clips from the show set.
The Mere Humsafar actress left fans in stitches with her post’s caption, which was a dialogue from one of the latest episodes of the drama.
“these gulab jamuns are insane,” she wrote.
The carousel opened with a striking snap of Hania, featuring her posing stunningly as a dim light brightened half of her face and hands.
In the next frame, the Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha starlet posted a photo taken behind-the-scene, featuring her dressed in a stunning satin pink outfit.
As the carousel continued, it showed Hania Amir playing badminton with her costar Bilal Abbas off the camera, a selfie with her on-screen brother and sister, behind-the-scene discussions, and several more exciting moments from the set.
Fans’ reactions:
Commenting on Hania Amir’s post, a fan wrote, “Slide 7 is my fav.”
“HAHAHAHA THESE GULAB JAMUNS ARE INSANE MOMENT,” another laughed.
A third expressed, “hania you're playing with our emotions with this wholesome thread.”
“Cuties playing badminton,” swooned a fourth.
Notably, Hania Amir and Bilal Abbas’s incredible chemistry in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has left the fans charmed.