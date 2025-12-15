Armeena Khan shares painful health update from wheelchair: ‘Fighting battles’

Pakistani-Canadian actress Armeena Khan has shared a painful health update from a wheelchair.
The Bin Roye actress shared her video on her social media in which she could be seen sitting in a wheelchair as her husband, Fesl Khan, pushed it, and revealed that she tore her meniscus during her pregnancy, which has got worse with time.
Sharing her story on Instagram, the Janaan starlet wrote, “I tore my meniscus during pregnancy and didn't take care of it properly. I was a new mum living in survival mode dealing with postpartum depression, the loss of a parent, a geno on my screen and cancer scares. Eventually, my health deteriorated to a point where I could no longer ignore the problem.”
The 38-year-old added that her scans showed that she needed surgery, but she decided to choose “the painful, slow route of physiotherapy first,” but despite making progress initially, it failed as the injury did not heal.
Yalghaar, an actress, also disclosed that she even did a small role in Meri Tanhai on HUM TV during this time, gained weight, felt self-conscious and dealt with “extremely harsh” criticism.
“I avoided reading comments and focused on messages of support and positivity only. Time passed, and eventually, my knee started to get worse. Now, I'm waiting for ‘repairs’. InshaAllah, all will be well. I'm sharing this with you because I want to be open about my struggles, I want to post pictures without pretending and talk about the journey,” she continued.
Amreena stressed that by sharing her story, she did not want to play victim but to show her “authentic self”, adding, “I’m actively fighting battles and determined to get better.”
She concluded the post while thanking her supporters for their kindness, love and prayers. She also expresses heartfelt support to people going through health issues.
Armeena Khan married British Pakistani businessman Fesyl Khan in 2020 and welcomed her daughter, Amelie Isla, in 2022.