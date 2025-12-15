Kareena Kapoor with her sons Taimur and Jeh met Lionel Messi in Mumbai as the football legend begin his GOAT Tour India 2025.
Bebo on Sunday, December 14, ‘got dressed up’ to took her boys to meet eight-time Ballon d’Or award in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Taking to Instagram, the Jab We Met actress shared her sizzling photos in Valentino Garavani Spring/Summer 1993 amazing jacket with delicate beaded elephant embroidery as she thanked Indian global banking giant HSBC for making her sons dream true.
The Crew star wrote, “Got dressed up to take the boys to meet their hero. Thank you to my @hsbc_in family for making it happen.”
The two kids had worn Argentina's football jerseys as they got snapped with the football icon who was accompanied by his teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Pau.
The football icons also met several other celebrities including Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff.
After meeting fans in Kolkata and Hyderabad, Messi arrived at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as thousands of fans had gathered at the iconic venue to catch a glimpse of the Argentine footballer.
Previously, actor Shah Rukh Khan and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly were scheduled to meet the bunch in Kolkata had to cancel their greeting plans on stage and instead interact backstage as a mismanaged crowd surge raised security concerns.