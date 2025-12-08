Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

Trending
Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan set to team up for much-awaited 3 Idiots sequel
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are coming back as Rancho and Pia in the highly anticipated 3 Idiots instalment. 

The 2009 superhit comedy-romance film's director, Rajkummar Hirani, has reportedly signed the famous Bollywood actors in the upcoming project as he has locked the script.   

According to Hindustan Times, the shooting of the new movie is expected to begin next year, and it will reunite Aamir and Kareena, and others, once again. 

Despite these speculations, Rajkummar and the entire cast of the movie are yet to be officially announced for the sequel on social media. 

In addition to Aamir and Kareena, 3 Idiots also features the OG cast, including R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya, Mona Singh and others. 

An insider recently told Pinkvilla that the team is extremely excited, saying, "They feel the magic of the first film has returned, and it is as funny, as emotional, and as meaningful as the first part." 

"The story will be a continuation, picking up nearly 15 years after the characters went their separate ways in the climax scene and reunite for a new adventure," the tipster added. 

For the unversed, 3 Idiots is expected to be released by the end of 2026 or early 2027. 

