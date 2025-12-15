'Dhurandhar' casting director addresses Ranveer-Sara age gap controversy

Trending
  By Hafsa Noor
Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra has finally broken silence on the major controversy surrounding the hit film.

The 20-year age gap between Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh sparked curiosity among fans, with many taking to social media to speculate about the reasoning behind it.

Some questioned whether the age difference was intentional, while others wondered if it was meant to reflect the characters' storyline.

During a chat with Free Press Journal, Mukesh defended the age gap, “I am very happy that a lot of directors, including Aditya, are now giving more chances to newcomers. So, my idea was that we are creating the whole world. So, we are doing surprise casting, and this girl should look completely fresh.”

He added, “Even though she has been a child actor and has done a couple of films as a child actor, we wanted to give a fresh approach. So, I have been working with Sara for many years, and she has been coming for auditions. She is really a lovely girl. When she gave the audition, I saw the hidden talent behind her sweet face.”

Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, also stars Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun.

The hit film earned 500 crore, suprassing Dunki, Chhaava and Saiyaara.

