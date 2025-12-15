Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Trending

'Mera Layari' set to rewrite narrative behind ‘Dhurandhar’ movie

Sindh government announces ‘Mera Lyari’ movie to counter ‘Dhurandhar’ film claims

  • By Hafsa Noor
Mera Layari set to rewrite narrative behind ‘Dhurandhar’ movie
'Mera Layari' set to rewrite narrative behind ‘Dhurandhar’ movie

The Sindh government has announced the release of a new film, Mera Lyari, as a response to the Indian movie Dhurandhar, which has been criticized for its negative portrayal of Pakistan's Lyari neighborhood.

A senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon labelled the Bollywood film as a conspiracy against Pakistan, particularly targeting Lyari.

While announcing release of the most-awaited movie, he wrote on X (formally known as Twitter), "Lyari is not violence it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience. Next month 'Mera Lyari' will release, showing the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride.”

Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, faced backlash from Pakistani audiences and criticism from some Indian viewers for its depiction of Karachi's Lyari neighborhood and gang wars.

The official synopsis of the hit film read, “An underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.”

Dhurandhar featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun.

Meanwhile, Mera Lyari will star Ayesha Omar, Dananeer Mobeen, Sammiya Mumtaz and Nayyar Ejaz in the main lead roles.

To note, the official release date of the Pakistani film has not been announced yet.

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh meet Messi in Mumbai during GOAT Tour India

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh meet Messi in Mumbai during GOAT Tour India
Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan set to team up for much-awaited '3 Idiots' sequel

Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan set to team up for much-awaited '3 Idiots' sequel

Dharmendra daughter Esha Deol marks late actor’s 90th birthday with touching tribute

Dharmendra daughter Esha Deol marks late actor’s 90th birthday with touching tribute
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale: Who took the trophy? Top 5 contestants revealed

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale: Who took the trophy? Top 5 contestants revealed
Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on wedding rumours with Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on wedding rumours with Palash Muchhal
Dharmendra's final wish unveiled few days after his tragic death

Dharmendra's final wish unveiled few days after his tragic death
Dharmendra died at 89: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Amir rush to crematorium

Dharmendra died at 89: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Amir rush to crematorium
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to prestigious new recognition from Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to prestigious new recognition from Dubai

Bollywood legend Dharmendra hospitalised, sparks fans' concerns

Bollywood legend Dharmendra hospitalised, sparks fans' concerns

Hrithik Roshan's ex mother-in-law Zarine Khan tragically dies at 81

Hrithik Roshan's ex mother-in-law Zarine Khan tragically dies at 81
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal joyfully announce arrival of their first baby

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal joyfully announce arrival of their first baby
Legendary Indian actor Satish Shah bids final goodbye at age of 74

Legendary Indian actor Satish Shah bids final goodbye at age of 74

Latest News

Rob Reiner death: Paul Walter, Joe Russo and more pay tribute

Rob Reiner death: Paul Walter, Joe Russo and more pay tribute

King Charles' reaction on Prince Harry’s fresh diss at Royal life revealed

King Charles' reaction on Prince Harry’s fresh diss at Royal life revealed
Ben Affleck caught in awkward triangle with ex-wives Jennifer Lopez, Garner

Ben Affleck caught in awkward triangle with ex-wives Jennifer Lopez, Garner