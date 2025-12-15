'Mera Layari' set to rewrite narrative behind ‘Dhurandhar’ movie

The Sindh government has announced the release of a new film, Mera Lyari, as a response to the Indian movie Dhurandhar, which has been criticized for its negative portrayal of Pakistan's Lyari neighborhood.
A senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon labelled the Bollywood film as a conspiracy against Pakistan, particularly targeting Lyari.
While announcing release of the most-awaited movie, he wrote on X (formally known as Twitter), "Lyari is not violence it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience. Next month 'Mera Lyari' will release, showing the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride.”
Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, faced backlash from Pakistani audiences and criticism from some Indian viewers for its depiction of Karachi's Lyari neighborhood and gang wars.
The official synopsis of the hit film read, “An underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.”
Dhurandhar featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun.
Meanwhile, Mera Lyari will star Ayesha Omar, Dananeer Mobeen, Sammiya Mumtaz and Nayyar Ejaz in the main lead roles.
To note, the official release date of the Pakistani film has not been announced yet.