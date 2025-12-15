Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Trending

Kapil Sharma breaks silence on flirting in ‘Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’

Kapil Sharma openes up about challanges he faced while shooting ‘Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’

  • By Hafsa Noor
Kapil Sharma breaks silence on flirting in ‘Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’
Kapil Sharma breaks silence on flirting in ‘Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’

Kapil Sharma has opened up about how “flirting” with multiple women in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has affected his personal life.

The recently released film stars Kapil as Mohan, alongside Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Warina Hussain, Parul Gulati, Manjot Singh, Hira and Warina.

During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, the 44-year old host and actor shared, "Although I am shown flirting with many women in the film, Ginny is the only one for me. She runs my home and my life, looks after my mother and my children.”

While reflecting on challenges, Kapil added, “I didn't even know where to stand, where to look into the camera in a film shooting. Anukalp sir has been my permanent collaborator. [Goswami] assured me our film will offend nobody. And he was right! People have responded positively.”

On the work front, he is looking forward to the next season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

"The stage is where I am the most comfortable. Thankfully, people have not got tired of me even after all these years. Lata ji had once said, 'Only a tree leaden with fruits gets stoned.' I won't say anything more,” the Indian actor noted.

To note, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 earned Rs. 3 crore on its Day 3.

Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan issues apology after bike controversy

Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan issues apology after bike controversy
Kriti Sanon gives explosive response on ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ criticism

Kriti Sanon gives explosive response on ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ criticism
Hania Amir hypes ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ with buzz-worthy post

Hania Amir hypes ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ with buzz-worthy post
Priyanka Chopra cozies up to Nick Jonas after exciting India trip

Priyanka Chopra cozies up to Nick Jonas after exciting India trip
Ali Fazal concludes ‘Lahore 1947’ filming after ‘Mirzapur’

Ali Fazal concludes ‘Lahore 1947’ filming after ‘Mirzapur’
Armeena Khan shares painful health update from wheelchair: ‘Fighting battles’

Armeena Khan shares painful health update from wheelchair: ‘Fighting battles’
'Dhurandhar' casting director addresses Ranveer-Sara age gap controversy

'Dhurandhar' casting director addresses Ranveer-Sara age gap controversy
‘Dhurandhar’ topples Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s hits with huge success

‘Dhurandhar’ topples Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s hits with huge success
Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh meet Messi in Mumbai during GOAT Tour India

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh meet Messi in Mumbai during GOAT Tour India
'Mera Layari' set to rewrite narrative behind ‘Dhurandhar’ movie

'Mera Layari' set to rewrite narrative behind ‘Dhurandhar’ movie
Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan set to team up for much-awaited '3 Idiots' sequel

Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan set to team up for much-awaited '3 Idiots' sequel

Dharmendra daughter Esha Deol marks late actor’s 90th birthday with touching tribute

Dharmendra daughter Esha Deol marks late actor’s 90th birthday with touching tribute

Popular News

Duchess Sophie attends commemoration ceremony in Alderney for historic event

Duchess Sophie attends commemoration ceremony in Alderney for historic event

Rachael Carpani, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' star dies 'peacefully' at 45

Rachael Carpani, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' star dies 'peacefully' at 45
WhatsApp rolls out major update with new interactive features, AI tools

WhatsApp rolls out major update with new interactive features, AI tools