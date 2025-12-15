Kapil Sharma breaks silence on flirting in ‘Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’

Kapil Sharma has opened up about how “flirting” with multiple women in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has affected his personal life.
The recently released film stars Kapil as Mohan, alongside Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Warina Hussain, Parul Gulati, Manjot Singh, Hira and Warina.
During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, the 44-year old host and actor shared, "Although I am shown flirting with many women in the film, Ginny is the only one for me. She runs my home and my life, looks after my mother and my children.”
While reflecting on challenges, Kapil added, “I didn't even know where to stand, where to look into the camera in a film shooting. Anukalp sir has been my permanent collaborator. [Goswami] assured me our film will offend nobody. And he was right! People have responded positively.”
On the work front, he is looking forward to the next season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.
"The stage is where I am the most comfortable. Thankfully, people have not got tired of me even after all these years. Lata ji had once said, 'Only a tree leaden with fruits gets stoned.' I won't say anything more,” the Indian actor noted.
To note, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 earned Rs. 3 crore on its Day 3.