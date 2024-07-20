Madonna shocks fans with x-rated love life revelation 

Madonna stunned fans during a recent performance with a shocking X-rated confession about her love life.
The Popular singer's comments on the first night of a UK tour in 2020 astounded the crowd at the London Palladium.
She joked that she had never dated someone with a "small d***" and made lewd remarks.
According to reports, Madonna taunted fans about "sharing STDs" and made sexually suggestive remarks by saying that she was "good on her knees" at the start of her tour.
As per the Sun at the time, Madonna boldly asked the audience: "What do you call a man with a (explicit word )?”
The Hung Up singer responded, "The answer is, I wouldn't (explicit word) know. I’ve never been with a guy with a small (explicit word). You know size matters, don't pretend that it doesn't."
She is said to have made a number of obscene comments and engaged in vulgar antics.
To note, Madonna was previously married to Guy Ritchie, 55, and Sean Penn, 63 and also romantically linked with model Kevin Sampaio, 35, actor Warren Beatty, 87, and rapper Vanilla Ice, 56.