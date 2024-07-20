Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla face security scare after Trump assassination attempt

Royal family is on the hit list after assassination attempt on Donald Trump

  • July 20, 2024


King Charles and Queen Camilla were hurried to safety following a security scare when a man was spotted on a roof just hours after the shooting incident involving Donald Trump.

As per Mirror, a member of Charles and Camilla's security team saw the possible threat while they were visiting St. Helier, Jersey and they had struck into a conversation with locals.

The Royals were taken to a nearby hotel while investigations were conducted.

When authorities spoke with the suspect and ran a background check, the event was deemed to be a false alarm.

To note that the incident took place two days after a gunman nearly killed Donald Trump at a US rally, tensions were particularly high.

According to a royal source, "There was a small issue of concern, an investigation turned out to be a false alarm, every precaution was taken and the programme resumed shortly afterwards."

When the incident happened, Matt Taylor, the inventor of Jersey Sea Salt, was conversing with the King.

He shared with The Sun, "He stopped at the stall and said ‘Ooh sea salt’ and I said ‘Come and have a chat, sir.’ Then his security appeared and grabbed me and said ‘He has to go, now.’ He didn’t seem panicked, but he was quite stern.”

Trump assassination attempt:

On July, 14 Trump was in Pennsylvania for a rally, 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks started shooting from a neighbouring roof while he was in the middle of speaking.

The former president and likely Republican presidential nominee was left injured after the bullet just missed his ear.

