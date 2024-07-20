Kate Hudson breaks silence on Matthew McConaughey's infamous body odor

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  July 20, 2024
Kate Hudson has addressed a long-standing rumor about her Fool's Gold co-star Matthew McConaughey's body odor.

In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hudson confirmed that McConaughey doesn't wear deodorant, but clarified that she never forced him to wear on set.

During interview, host Andy Cohen a fan-submitted question, noting, “Was that old urban legend true that you forced Matthew McConaughey to wear deodorant while filming Fool’s Gold.

“No. He doesn’t wear deodorant,” Hudson replied, adding, “and by the way, I don’t either.”

However, Hudson confessed that she could indeed smell McConaughey from a distance, saying, “My thing was that I could smell him from, you know, a mile [away] because we were so close. He's an — we're au naturels, you know?"

This revelation comes as McConaughey himself had previously mentioned in a 2008 Playboy interview that Hudson would often bring a salt rock, a natural deodorant, to set and ask him to use it, but he never obliged.

"I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant. The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, 'Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man and, two, smells like you.'"

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey have starred together in two films, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) and Fool's Gold (2008), and have reportedly maintained a close friendship over the years.

