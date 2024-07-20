Nick Jonas shares proposal photo, thanks Priyanka Chopra for saying yes

Nick Jonas has melted hearts by sharing a cherished moment from his past as he thanked Priyanka Chopra for saying yes to forever together.
Taking to his Instagram, the Jumanji star shared a throwback picture of his wife the Citadel starlet to mark the occasion of their engagement anniversary.
In a shared photo Nick posted a selfie where Priyanka can be seen with a diamond ring on her finger.
He captioned the post, “I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra.”
The Barfi starlet shared the same post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Cannot believe its been 6 years since this day.”
Soon after, Nick shared the post the fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on the adorable couple.
One fan wrote, “You’re so perfect for each other! What a beautiful family you are building! May these blessings multiply more and more! Forever!”
Another noted, “Love you both congratulations!!!”
To note, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied in India in 2018.
The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in 2022.