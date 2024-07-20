Entertainment

Anna Faris sets terms for Scary Movie return: 'Regina Hall and money'

The 'Scary Movie' franchise has been rebooted by Paramount

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024
Anna Faris is willing to reprise her iconic role Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie franchise, but she has some conditions and Regina Hall’s return is one of them.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Faris, who starred in the first four Scary Movie films, revealed that working with Hall again would be a major draw for her.

When Faris was asked, “What would it take for her to sign on for another Scary Movie installment?” she jokingly replied, "Well, money!"

In addition to significant paycheck, Faris also mentioned that Hall's involvement would be necessary for her to return to the franchise.

The My Spy The Eternal City actress went on to share, “I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much. We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!"

Faris and Hall's on-screen chemistry was a highlight of the Scary Movie franchise, which launched in 2000 and spawned four sequels. 

The two actresses played best friends Cindy and Brenda in the first four films, but did not appear in the fifth installment, which was released in 2013.

The Scary Movie franchise has been rebooted by Paramount, which sparked the speculation about Anna Faris and Regina Hall’s potential return.

Singer Ayres Sasaki passed away in tragic death on stage