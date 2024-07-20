Princess Kate, Prince William seek new staff member with unique skills

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expanding their household with the search for a new staff member who possesses a unique and sought-after skill set.
As per PEOPLE, the Prince and Princess of Wales announced the hiring of a new assistant private secretary to join their staff at Kensington Palace.
In addition to outstanding interpersonal and planning abilities, the role also requires a few special traits that will support the royal couple in fortifying their links with Wales.
"This is an exciting opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace, supporting TRH the Prince and Princess of Wales," the job description stated.
It added, “The Assistant Private Secretary for Wales & U.K. will lead the planning and delivery for most of TRH’s public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and contribute to the development of the Household’s strategy to maximize impact across the constituent nations of the U.K., with a particular focus on Wales."
The candidate must have a “proven ability to build productive relationships with a wide range of individuals and institutions. You will have a proactive, hands-on approach while operating in a small and agile team, and a strong understanding of Welsh communities, affairs, government and business."
In description, it is stated that "fluent Welsh, both written and spoken, is desirable and conversational Welsh is essential."