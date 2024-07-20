Royal

Princess Anne seemingly breaks King Charles' royal order

Princess Anne performed royal duties amid health concerns

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024


Princess Anne has reportedly turned down King Charles’ orders as she has taken full charge of her royal duties.

Anne was hospitalised last month after she endured minor injures.

As reported by TN, an insider revealed, “King Charles wants Princess Anne to focus on her health and take proper rest before assuming her royal duties, while the Princess Royal does not seem to obey her loving and caring brother as she's very devoted to her work.”

On Friday, the Princess went to Worcestershire to opened a new Emergency Department visited Kildare Hall.

The royal family account posted some pictures on Instagram from her visit and shared some deets about the visit.

“Her Royal Highness opened @worcsacutenhs new Emergency Department at Worcestershire Royal Hospital. The Princess met her department’s dedicated clinical teams and toured the new facilities, including the Children’s Emergency Department and a Mental Health Suite,” the caption read.

As seen in the viral pictures, Anne met many of the society’s staff and volunteers at the hospital.

For the visit, Princess Anne went for a white dress with blue flower print, along with a black coat.

Bridge collapse in China leaves 11 dead, 31 missing

Bridge collapse in China leaves 11 dead, 31 missing
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman make shock cameo in Stray Kids' new music video

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman make shock cameo in Stray Kids' new music video
Chrissy Teigen reveals her biggest craving following Chicago Trip

Chrissy Teigen reveals her biggest craving following Chicago Trip
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91

Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91

Royal News

Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
Princess Kate, Prince William seek new staff member with unique skills
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
Princess Charlotte major style transition secret laid bare
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
King Charles, Queen Camilla face security scare after Trump assassination attempt
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
King Charles hosts 46 Euorpean leaders at Blenheim Palace reception
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
Princess Anne visits hospital amid recovery from horse 'incident' injury
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
King Charles' desperation over Harry after Queen's death laid bare
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
Prince William, Kate to break MAJOR royal tradition to protect heir George
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
Prince Harry thanks key friend for Invictus Games support
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
Princess Rajwa blows fans with another pregnancy appearance
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
Pippa Middleton’s Berkshire mansion larger than 75 football fields
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
King Charles’ invaluable present to Prince George on birthday