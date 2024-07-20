Princess Anne seemingly breaks King Charles' royal order

Princess Anne has reportedly turned down King Charles’ orders as she has taken full charge of her royal duties.
Anne was hospitalised last month after she endured minor injures.
As reported by TN, an insider revealed, “King Charles wants Princess Anne to focus on her health and take proper rest before assuming her royal duties, while the Princess Royal does not seem to obey her loving and caring brother as she's very devoted to her work.”
On Friday, the Princess went to Worcestershire to opened a new Emergency Department visited Kildare Hall.
The royal family account posted some pictures on Instagram from her visit and shared some deets about the visit.
“Her Royal Highness opened @worcsacutenhs new Emergency Department at Worcestershire Royal Hospital. The Princess met her department’s dedicated clinical teams and toured the new facilities, including the Children’s Emergency Department and a Mental Health Suite,” the caption read.
As seen in the viral pictures, Anne met many of the society’s staff and volunteers at the hospital.
For the visit, Princess Anne went for a white dress with blue flower print, along with a black coat.