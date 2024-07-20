Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen reveals her biggest craving following Chicago Trip

  by Web Desk
  July 20, 2024
Chrissy Teigen has gotten candid about her biggest craving following the Chicago Trip.

Chrissy confessed that she has been “really dying” for a perfect Chicago hotdog.

The American model shared her food cravings during a conversation with People.

Chrissy revealed that she’s going to Chicago to participate in an EEEEEATSCON event, which will be taking place on Saturday, July 13.

The 38-year old said, "I've been craving a hot dog for probably six weeks now. I have been putting off making one, because I'm dying to just eat the perfect Chicago dog.”

She further explained her food craving, "I wanted a hot dog for so long. I didn't even have one on the Fourth of July or anything, because I'm waiting for this Chicago hot dog. "I want it to be worth it."

The mother of four noted that she a hot dog like a week ago but and it was “just OK.”

"I'm going to have a great hot dog there. It's been on the forefront of my mind for weeks now,” she noted.

Chrissy shares four kids—Luna Simone and Esti Maxine, plus sons Miles Theodore and Wren Alexander with husband John Legend.

