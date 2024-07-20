Scarlett Johansson compares Sam Altman to Marvel supervillain

Scarlett Johansson shared her views on the continually advancing technology with references to Sam Altman, the CEO of the Artificial Intelligence company.
Talking to New York Times, the Black Widow actress sparked a significant amount of debate on the use of AI, " I avoid being part of AI related conversations but being pulled into it made the whole experience seriously disturbing."
She further recalled her emotions stating, " I feel crazy and angry. Having my voice used for Sky was against my core values."
" Sam Altman contracted me the permission to use my voice for Sky and I had only told my husband about it," the Avengers starlet added.
Scarlett further expressed her fears, " Deepfake technology is a dark wormhole, capable of destroying anyone's life, especially if an ex-partner is plotting revenge."
During the interview when asked if Sam will be a good Marvel villain, the star shared, " I guess he would maybe with a Robotic Arm."
Scarlett Johansson became the talk of the town when she issued a public statement against Sam Altman.