Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson compares Sam Altman to Marvel supervillain

Scarlett Johansson shares her stance on AI technology

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024
Scarlett Johansson shares her stance on AI technology
Scarlett Johansson shares her stance on AI technology 

Scarlett Johansson shared her views on the continually advancing technology with references to Sam Altman, the CEO of the Artificial Intelligence company. 

Talking to New York Times, the Black Widow actress sparked a significant amount of debate on the use of AI, " I avoid being part of AI related conversations but being pulled into it made the whole experience seriously disturbing." 

She further recalled her emotions stating, " I feel crazy and angry. Having my voice used for Sky was against my core values." 

" Sam Altman contracted me the permission to use my voice for Sky and I had only told my husband about it," the Avengers starlet added. 

Scarlett further expressed her fears, " Deepfake technology is a dark wormhole, capable of destroying anyone's life, especially if an ex-partner is plotting revenge." 

During the interview when asked if Sam will be a good Marvel villain, the star shared, " I guess he would maybe with a Robotic Arm." 

Scarlett Johansson became the talk of the town when she issued a public statement against Sam Altman. 

Adele, Rich Paul enjoy date night amid career pause talks

Adele, Rich Paul enjoy date night amid career pause talks
Scarlett Johansson compares Sam Altman to Marvel supervillain

Scarlett Johansson compares Sam Altman to Marvel supervillain

Princess Anne returns after cancelling all royal duties

Princess Anne returns after cancelling all royal duties
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas

Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas

Entertainment News

Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
'RHOC's Shannon Beador reveals 'bloody' selfie after DUI arrest
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Aiman Khan restores her soul as the ocean roars: Photos
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Mumbai monsoon: Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha Kapoor close in heavy rain
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce returns to football after PDA-packed summer
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman make shock cameo in Stray Kids' new music video
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Chrissy Teigen reveals her biggest craving following Chicago Trip
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Andrew Garfield Inspired Dafne Keen to keep 'Deadpool' cameo a 'secret'
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Glen Powell honors 1996's 'Twisters' star Bill Paxton on his stand-alone sequel releases
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Saba Qamar satisfies her 'midnight cravings' with bites and delights
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Mehwish Hayat stands up for women's rights in new post
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Bella Hadid’s Adidas poster sparks outrage
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Anna Faris sets terms for Scary Movie return: 'Regina Hall and money'