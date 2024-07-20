Royal

Princess Anne returns after cancelling all royal duties

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024


Princess Anne has refused to lay back low as she reemerged for carrying out a public engagement after having cancelled all royal duties.

According to Hello Magazine, King Charles’ younger sister stepped out to visit an A&E unit as well as a showground on Friday, July 19.

She officially inaugurated the new emergency department opened at the Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, which is a part of Worcestershire Royal Hospital in Worcester.

This visit has come about four weeks after Princes Anne had a personal experience with emergency services and subsequent hospitalization from being injured by a horse.

Currently, she’s still in the recovery phase, but has seemingly chosen not to let it hinder her work.

Since the royal princess is a patron of Three Countries Agricultural Society, she was also invited to open Kildare Hall – the latest building added to The Showground in Malvern.

Just last week, Princess Anne was seen for the first time in public following her hospital discharge.

It was at an equine competition at Hartpury Univerity and Hartpury College that she presented awards to winners, and then decided to cancel other royal engagements.

