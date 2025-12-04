Prince Harry leaves fans in stitches with cheeky lip sync on Stephen Colbert show

Prince Harry’s flawless lip sync has left fans completely impressed!
The Duke of Sussex sparked buzz among fans on Wednesday, December 3, when The Late Show with Stephen Colbert dropped a surprise preview of the upcoming episode on its official Instagram account, teasing Harry’s appearance.
In the teaser, King Charles’s younger son stole the show with his cheeky lip sync set to a viral Great British Bake Off sound bite, leaving fans in stitches.
Seated as a guest on the show, Harry mimicked Great British Bake Off co-host Alison Hammond’s voice and asked the host, “If you were treated like a king for a day, what would you want me to do for you?”
Colbert replied in the voice of Northern Irish baker Mark Lutton, saying, “Bake for me probably?”
Channeling Hammond’s confusion, the Duke lip synced, “You want me to do what?” to which Colbert said, “Bake.”
“Beg?” asked Harry, prompting the Late Show’s host to repeat, “Back. Bake!”
The prince once again asked, “Beg?”
Colbert lip-synced dramatically, “Bake. B-A-K-E. Bake,” to which Harry laughed along with Hammond’s playful reaction, adding, “Oh bake!” in a deep British accent.
Fans’ reactions:
Prince Harry’s hilarious lip syncs sparked a frenzy among fans, who flooded the comments with their delightful reactions.
“Wait he’s so good at lip syncing??” wrote one in surprise, while another commented, “have watched this 100+ times already.”
A third praised, “SO GOOOOOD.”
“Prince Harry is the coolest royal evahhhh! More of this please,” a fourth added.
One more gushed, “Prince Harry crushed that lip synch.”
When will Prince Harry appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert?
Prince Harry is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, December 3, at 11:35 PM ET/PT on CBS Television Network.