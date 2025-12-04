Princess Kate, Prince William represent royalty in style at Windsor State Banquet

Princess Kate and Prince William represented royal elegance in style at the Windsor State Banquet, turning heads with their sophisticated and regal presence.
Kensington Palace shared the exclusive portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales, attending the State Banquet on December 3, in honor of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's state visit to the U.K.
The palace posted the picture with the caption, “Looking forward to a special banquet tonight in Windsor.”
The Princess of Wales joined Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and more for the glamorous evening, which called for a white-tie dress code.
Princess Kate debuted Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara with a sparkling blue Jenny Packham dress, accessorized with the late Queen Elizabeth’s earrings, the Royal Family Order, and the Royal Victorian Order sash and star.
Notably, It’s her fifth and largest tiara to date.
The Future Queen of Britain wore Queen Victoria’s 2,600-diamond tiara for the German state banquet, paying tribute to Prince Albert’s German roots.
Originally crafted in 1853 and later updated with rubies, the historic piece was last worn publicly by Queen Elizabeth in 2005.
To note, Kate's first tiara wear came when she wed Prince William in 2011, wear the Cartier Halo Tiara for her walk down the aisle.
She's also worn the Lotus Flower Tiara, the Strathmore Rose Tiara and the Queen Mary Lover's Knot Tiara.