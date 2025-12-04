King Charles adds German flair to his speech at Windsor State Banquet

Sprinkling a German flair, King Charles added a charming touch to his Windsor State Banquet address.
On Wednesday, December 3, Their Majesties hosted a Christmas-themed State Banquet at St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle, in honour of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender.
During the lavish event, the 77-year-old monarch delivered a powerful speech, celebrating the “deep friendship” between the United Kingdom and Germany.
To give a charming touch to his address, King Charles began his delightful speech in German language.
“Herr Bundespräsident, Frau Büdenbender, Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen. Meine Frau und ich freuen uns, Sie zu diesem Staatsbesuch auf Schloss Windsor begrüßen zu dürfen,” he began, which translates to, “Mr. President, Mrs. Büdenbender, Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen. My wife and I are delighted to welcome you to Windsor Castle for this state visit.”
His Majesty continued his speech in German, translated as, “It seems only yesterday that we paid our State Visit to Germany in 2023, the first one since my Accession. On this and on our previous visits, you and your dear wife showed both my wife and myself much kindness. That makes the pleasure all the greater that we can welcome you here at Windsor as our guests, a mark of a very special friendship that binds our two nations.”
Following this, the King continued his address in English.
King Charles reflects on his and Queen Camilla’s State Visit to Germany in 2023:
“During our Visit you kindly invited me to address the Bundestag in a deeply appreciated gesture of remarkable friendship, as well as visit your world-famous markets, celebrate the spirit of reconciliation under the ‘Cross of Nails’ at St. Nikolai Memorial Church, and be shown how you are using green energy in your ports and transport infrastructure. I am so pleased, therefore, that your visit in the days ahead to London and to Coventry will carry many of the same themes, recognizing the deeply historic and richly innovative relationship our two nations hold,” said Charles.
Celebrating historical bond between Britain and Germany:
In his speech, King Charles reflected on the long-standing ties between Britain and Germany, tracing them back to Saint Boniface, who crossed from Anglo-Saxon England to preach to the Germanic tribes in 695.
He also cheered to Martin Luther, who contributed to the intellectual foundations of the English Church in the 1500s.
“The bedrock of our relationship has not only been in ideas, but also in trade: merchants and craftsmen from Dortmund and Cologne who, in 1380, operated the Guildhall of The Germans in London which then dominated trade between our nations, and indeed across Europe, for over two hundred years!” the king added.
Celebrating German innovations in the UK:
During the speech, King Charles also celebrated the involvement of German companies’ business leaders, scientists, and representatives in the UK, noting that they continue the legacy of earlier merchants.
“Germany is known the world over for invention and innovation: Siemens’ industrial plant in Newcastle is one of many global examples, as is BMW’s Mini Cooper plant in Oxford,” he stated.
The monarch continued, “But even the distinguished representatives of the German automotive industry here this evening, with their cars containing all the latest technology, highest safety, greatest luxury, and new green technologies, would perhaps have looked in awe at you, Herr Bundespräsident, as you travelled this afternoon in the most comfortable and lowest emissions vehicle in the world: the horse-drawn Royal Carriage! It might only be six horsepower, but sometimes a simpler vehicle is all one needs…”
Highlighting shared love of football:
“Football of course is another shared endeavour, and I am delighted to see so many of the footballing fraternity around the table with us here this evening. Of course, I use the word “shared” in the broadest meaning of the word: there was, one has to admit, some element of truth in the famous description of football as a game where eleven people play eleven people, and then, in the end, the Germans win!” King Charles noted.
Embracing differences and similarities with humour:
King Charles, in his speech, reflected on the close relationship between Britain and Germany, noting that it is strengthened by both shared traits and differences.
“And with our German friends, as with all of the closest relationships, we celebrate not only our shared characteristics, but also our differences. It can have escaped no one’s attention that Germans are considered by many in my country to have a somewhat different sense of humour. But let me assure you, Herr Bundespräsident, British humour is no laughing matter,” he stated.
His Majesty added, “Like our languages, English and German, which share such deep common roots, but now do sound a little different. It is undoubtedly true, that your language contains a very large number of very long words. As someone who has spent some time trying to learn a little Welsh, I have some sympathy for the proposition that needless gaps between words are a dreadfully inefficient use of paper…”
Marking a year of friendship and cooperation:
King Charles expressed his delight at President Steinmeier’s visit during the year the UK and Germany signed the Kensington Treaty on Friendship and Bilateral Cooperation, named after its signing at the Victoria and Albert Museum in Kensington.
“. And if any relationship can symbolize the deep empathy between the peoples of Germany and the United Kingdom, it is surely that between Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. My great, great, great, grandfather brought so much to this country: as an educationalist and social reformer, not least as the moving force behind the 1851 Great Exhibition,” he said.
Prince William’s father continued, “We have, of course, experienced the darkest times, and the most terrible consequences of conflict. But perhaps now, so many decades later, the acknowledgment of past suffering has become the basis for an honest friendship, renewed and redoubled.”
Emphasizing on shared responsibility for the future:
The British monarch emphasized on the shared responsibility of the UK and Germany to uphold common values and work toward a better future, as outlined in the Kensington Treaty.
He highlighted the close partnership between the two nations, noting their leadership as major global economies and their commitment to a prosperous, humane, and sustainable world, guided by both technology and conscience.
“We are working together to secure the transition to a world powered by clean energy, the very basis of a liveable planet for future generations. And from protection of the world’s rainforests through to the development of renewable energy in the North Sea, to the restoration of our peatlands, to the promise of nuclear fusion, and the transformative impact of quantum technologies and space research, our two countries are partners not just in policy, but in practice. We are animated by the same belief: that progress is only meaningful when it genuinely serves humanity,” he noted.
Honouring President Steinmeier’s commitment to democracy:
In his address, His Majesty praised President Steinmeier for his lifelong dedication to strengthening democracy and understanding in challenging times.
Reflecting on the 36 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, he noted that the period of political, social, and technological change has tested values and sometimes caused fear, anger, or resentment.
“But the United Kingdom and Germany are united in a continued belief in democracy, freedom and the Rule of Law. You yourself have also reminded us that progress need not be loud to be lasting, and that decency — quietly practised — can be one of the most powerful forces in public life. For that, we applaud you,” said King Charles.
A toast to the UK and Germany’s friendship:
King Charles wrapped up his speech at the State Banquet by toasting to the UK and Germany’s strong ties, stressing on a shared commitment to facing the future together with honesty and friendship.
“In that conviction, let us tonight renew our shared determination to face the future together – with honesty, and in deep friendship. Therefore, as we celebrate that deep friendship, allow me to propose a toast: a toast to you, Herr Bundespräsident and to you, Frau Büdenbender, and to the people of the Federal Republic of Germany.” the speech concluded.