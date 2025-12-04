Charles, Camilla host Christmassy State Banquet for German Presidential Couple

In honour of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a glittering State Banquet at Windsor Castle.
The dazzling event, organised in the historic St George’s Hall at Windsor, was described as “festive” by the British Royal Family and featured a bewitching Christmas theme.
Decorated with 3,000 lights and gold-and-green ornaments that reached the hall’s vaulted ceiling, the glitzy ceremony also included garlands draped balconies, and a 20ft Christmas tree covered in thousands of lights, bringing the perfect festive vibe.
Joining Their Majesties at hosting the grand gala were Prince William and Princess Kate, who also made dazzling appearance, flaunting their honours and medals.
The State Banquet was attended by 152 guests, which included model Claudia Schiffer, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, film composer Hans Zimmer, violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, and many other politicians, business leaders and celebrities.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, December 3, the Royal Family posted a glamorous photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender, taken at the royal residence.
“This evening, The King and Queen hosted a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in honour of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Ms. Büdenbender,” stated the caption.
At the State Banquet, both King Charles and President Steinmeier delivered powerful speeches, emphasizing on the strong ties between the UK and Germany.