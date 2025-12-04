Royal

Kate Middleton receives hug from cancer-stricken singer despite restriction

The Princess of Wales shares emotional moment with British singer who suffered cancer this year

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton and the British singer Jessie J had a warm encounter at the Royal Variety Performance this year.

The 37-year-old singer got candid about sharing a warm hug with the Princess of Wales at the star-studded event - which marked Kate's first red carpet appearance in two years, as she skipped last year's Royal Variety amid her cancer battle.

Jessie disclosed the heartwarming reason of hugging the future Queen despite being denied.

The Price Tag singer opened up about being diagnosed with early breast cancer in June of 2025 due to which she had to reschedule her No Secrets Tour European dates.

Jessie got a chance to meet Catherine at the red carpet of Royal Variety Performance 2025, where she asked the mother-of-two,  "Can I give you a hug?" and she agreed.

The singer admitted that she hugged Princess Kate despite being “briefed not to.”

"I just saw a mom that has also gone through cancer publicly… I just wanted to give her a hug — mom to mom, human to human," Jessie said, while explaining why she wanted to hug Prince William's wife.

The Do It Like A Dude songstress noted that she "didn’t see her as the Princess of Wales, just wanted to give her a hug."

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in January 2024, she underwent a treatment till September of the same year.

In January 2025, Kate revealed that she is in remission from cancer.

Kate formally returned to her Royal duties in November 2024.

