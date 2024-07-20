Brad Pitt refuses to abandon lawsuit after Angelina Jolie’s plea for peace

Brad Pitt has reportedly chosen not to drop his court battle over Chateau Miraval against ex-wife Angelina Jolie, even after she has raised the flags of peace.
The former couple is still entangled in a brawl over their co-owned French winery that was bought back in 2008.
It became a part of this high-profile lawsuit when Angelia Jolie allegedly sold Brad Pitt’s half of the site for $67 million without his permission in October 2021.
Now, she however wants to “end the fight,” so their family could move on from all the bitterness in a bid to “heal” since the children are clearly on her side.
According to Daily Mail, insiders suggested that Brad Pitt is in no mood to end this fight as he thinks that his ex-spouse doesn’t have a strong case anymore.
A source said, “Brad Pitt is not going to drop this lawsuit – why would he? This was a very standard business dispute.”
“But Angelina has consistently introduced personal elements that are meant for a divorce court. She is asking him to put an end to the fighting as if she is a peacemaker,” they added.
“This is not a fight. This is a business dispute over the sale of property that was ultimately going to be for their kids. It was their inheritance, and she knows this,” the insider pointed.