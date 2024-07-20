Taylor Swift reacts to German crowds’ DIY creativity at concert

Taylor Swift has celebrated her recent touring days spent in Germany’s Gelsenkirchen for the Eras Tour.
As usual, she hopped on Instagram today to give fans a mighty shout out for keeping these huge stadiums filled with love.
Writing for the Veltins-Arena this time, the vocalist said, “Those 3 Gelsenkirchen crowds were AMAZING, and so thoughtful???”
“There were signs and paper hearts, the ‘betty’ wave, and tons of DIY “willow” orbs made out of balloons + phone flashlights,” she recalled the attenders’ creativity.
It was on from July 17 to July 19 that Taylor Swift consecutively took stage in this German city, once again running successful shows.
Remembering to extend gratitude for her latest record release, she added, “Thank you. I also wanted to say to everyone who’s supported The Tortured Poets Department, I am completely blown away.”
After a two break of two days, the singer will be now be traveling all the way to Hamburg for striking fans with melodies alongside the rock band Paramore.
“I can’t wait to see you all in Hamburg next,” Taylor Swift exclaimed.