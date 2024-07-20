Hollywood

Taylor Swift reacts to German crowds’ DIY creativity at concert

Taylor Swift looked back to Gelsenkirchen performance

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024
Taylor Swift looked back to Gelsenkirchen performance
Taylor Swift looked back to Gelsenkirchen performance

Taylor Swift has celebrated her recent touring days spent in Germany’s Gelsenkirchen for the Eras Tour.

As usual, she hopped on Instagram today to give fans a mighty shout out for keeping these huge stadiums filled with love.

Writing for the Veltins-Arena this time, the vocalist said, “Those 3 Gelsenkirchen crowds were AMAZING, and so thoughtful???”

“There were signs and paper hearts, the ‘betty’ wave, and tons of DIY “willow” orbs made out of balloons + phone flashlights,” she recalled the attenders’ creativity.

It was on from July 17 to July 19 that Taylor Swift consecutively took stage in this German city, once again running successful shows.


Remembering to extend gratitude for her latest record release, she added, “Thank you. I also wanted to say to everyone who’s supported The Tortured Poets Department, I am completely blown away.”

After a two break of two days, the singer will be now be traveling all the way to Hamburg for striking fans with melodies alongside the rock band Paramore.

“I can’t wait to see you all in Hamburg next,” Taylor Swift exclaimed.

King Fredrik leaves 18-year-old son in charge of Denmark

King Fredrik leaves 18-year-old son in charge of Denmark
Jennifer Lopez rings in the weekend in style

Jennifer Lopez rings in the weekend in style

Bella Hadid booted from Adidas campaign for being a half-Palestinian

Bella Hadid booted from Adidas campaign for being a half-Palestinian
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats

Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats

Hollywood News

Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Bella Hadid booted from Adidas campaign for being a half-Palestinian
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Brad Pitt refuses to abandon lawsuit after Angelina Jolie’s plea for peace
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
‘Stranger Things’ season 5 release date gets new update
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Lady Gaga makes major announcement about her musical era
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Maya Jama moves on from ex Stormzy with revenge outing
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Demi Lovato creates upcoming feel good chartbuster with OGX
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick denies bonding with stepdad Travis Baker
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Maya Jama collapses on ‘Love Island’ over break up with Stormzy
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Gracie Abrams drops video for 'I love you, I'm Sorry'
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Adele announces break from music career