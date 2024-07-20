Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped away from buying a property in the UK because of ongoing security concerts.
According to Express UK, the couple was on a hunt for a part-time house located near Windsor, albeit no resolution could be sought for their problems with the Home Office, so it has been halted.
A source close to Prince Harry said, “He really does want to spend more time in the UK but doesn’t feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out.”
“Meghan Markle planned for a home hoping that the appeals process would be heard before the end of July. However, the court process seems to be taking its time,” they added.
Last month, the Duke of Sussex had been granted permission to appeal against a High Court ruling that previously shrugged off his challenge over the downgrading of his personal security back home.
Now that this case has reopened, the courts are taking much longer than Meghan Markle and her husband had anticipated.
Prince Harry first called Home Office to the court by taking a legal action in 2020, and despite a February ruling stating that the firm’s decision was correct, he continues pursuing the case.
Things will get much more serious from now on, especially because the person who had recently tried assassinating Donald Trump allegedly wanted to harm the royal family as well.