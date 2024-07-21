Taylor Swift 'sued' Ryan Reynolds for using her cats' in 'Deadpool 2'

Ryan Reynolds is flashing back to the time when Taylor Swift 'sued' him!
Taking part in an interview with SiriusXM's Town Hall in New York on July 19, the No Good Deed actor recalled the time when he used Taylor Swift's cats' picture on one of his shirts in Deadpool 2.
"Yes I had a T-shirt made. Yes, of [Swift's cats] Meridith and Olivia on Wade's shirt. Yeah, you know, just little details, that's all," told Reynolds.
The radio host questioned, "Now, when you put her cats on a T-shirt, did you have to call her and get permission?" to which Reynolds exclaimed "No! I was sued. I lost everything in that one."
The Hitman's Bodyguard actor continued noting that getting sued by a "friend" is "tough to swallow," and how the Blank Space singer had "just a lot of very, very powerful lawyers.
However, to his astonishment, those were just the "paralegals."
"The real lawyers didn't even bother with it," continued Reynolds.
As he talked about wearing the shirt without the Cruel Summer songstress, the 6 Underground actor reflected, "But ... I would never do such a thing."
Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift share a close and great mutual bond together.
Reynolds, who got married to Blake Lively in 2012, had recently attended the Eras concert along with his wife in Madrid back in May.